Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

