Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $701,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

