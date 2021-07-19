Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 73.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $77.62 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

