Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $225.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

