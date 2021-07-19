Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,118 shares of company stock worth $79,938,950 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

