Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

