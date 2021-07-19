Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.