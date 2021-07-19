Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.91 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.33.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

