Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AMXEF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,080. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08.
About Amex Exploration
