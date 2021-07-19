Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMXEF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,080. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

