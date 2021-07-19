Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 22,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,451,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

