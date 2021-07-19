Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.26. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MNRL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. 11,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,655. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.