Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.26. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MNRL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. 11,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,655. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.