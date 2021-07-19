Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.11. ExlService posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $109.85.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.