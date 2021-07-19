Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $4.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post earnings per share of $4.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15. NVIDIA posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $15.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $16.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.37.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $22.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $748.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,983. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $702.22.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.