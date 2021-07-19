Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Walmart reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 681,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

