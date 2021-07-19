Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post $283.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.50. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

