Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.16 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce sales of $236.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $924.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $932.74 million, with estimates ranging from $873.85 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 11,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,692. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

