Analysts Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Post Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce earnings of $11.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:WFG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,357. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $133,157,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

