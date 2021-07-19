Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $35.44

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

OMI stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,305. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

