Analysts Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Target Price at $25.67

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,872,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 112,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

