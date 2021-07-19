Analysts Set Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Target Price at $25.67

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
STL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 112,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
