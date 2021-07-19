Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $64.11

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Trimble stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,781,000 after acquiring an additional 327,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

