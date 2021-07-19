Analyzing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

10X Capital Venture Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.31%. Given 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 10X Capital Venture Acquisition is more favorable than Lydall.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lydall -1.54% 0.96% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Lydall $764.04 million 1.44 -$73.72 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lydall.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

