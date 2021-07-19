Analyzing Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Agiliti

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0 0 8 0 3.00 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Agiliti has a consensus target price of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Agiliti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agiliti is more favorable than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Agiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors $366.50 million 7.03 -$87.17 million ($0.86) -34.99 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors -38.63% -8.39% -2.89% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and managed 264 aviation assets, including 78 commercial aircraft and 186 engines. The Jefferson Terminal segment engages in the development of a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal in Beaumont, Texas; and ownership of various other assets for the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company also owns and leases offshore energy equipment and shipping containers. It serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks comprising airlines, offshore energy service providers, energy providers, and shipping lines. The company is externally managed by FIG LLC, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

