Anna Griffin Sells 2,600 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,600 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $188,656.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.68 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

