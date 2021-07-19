ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $313.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $347.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,736. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $291.55 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ANSYS by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

