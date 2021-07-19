Anthem (ANTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $6.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $393.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.03. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

