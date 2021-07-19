APA Co. (APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 23rd

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

APA opened at $17.98 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts expect that APA will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

