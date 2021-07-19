apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $34,497.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

