Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00. Insiders have sold 85,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,394 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

