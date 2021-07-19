Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Appian comprises about 22.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 7.45% of Appian worth $702,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Appian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Appian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,396. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

