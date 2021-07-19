Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $15.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 102,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

