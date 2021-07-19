Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,707 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

