Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 535,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

