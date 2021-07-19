Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94. Apple has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.