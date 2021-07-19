Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo Sells 221,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.
NYSE:APTV opened at $149.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.