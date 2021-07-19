Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo Sells 221,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

NYSE:APTV opened at $149.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

