AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 206.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 143,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.50 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $813,218.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $1,012,993.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $4,758,406. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.