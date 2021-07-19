AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 386,271 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 271.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $29,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 535,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.60 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.