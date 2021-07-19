AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bilibili by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

