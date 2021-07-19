AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 143,963 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 388.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,963 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

