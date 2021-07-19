AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5,030.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Equitrans Midstream worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after buying an additional 1,725,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

