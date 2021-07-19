Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Aramark stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.00. 2,236,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

