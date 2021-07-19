Arca Continental’s (EMBVF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EMBVF opened at $5.95 on Monday. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

