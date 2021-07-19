ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

