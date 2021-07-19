Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arconic were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,085,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 178.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC opened at $32.99 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

