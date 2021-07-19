Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 9,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

