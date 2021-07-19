Ardmore Shipping Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 971% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.49. 10,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,866. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

