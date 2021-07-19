Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stake Decreased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,702 shares during the period. Arko makes up about 6.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 4.61% of Arko worth $57,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arko by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

