Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 51,703 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $261,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

