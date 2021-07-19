Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 54,107 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Grid Dynamics worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $21.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

