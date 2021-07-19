Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 250.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

