Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $3.46 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credicorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after buying an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $169,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,460,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

BAP stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.