Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in June

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ARZTY opened at $0.62 on Monday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

